The button boxes, generally known as loot boxes, have been a source of controversy in video games for many years, and more and more countries are studying regulating them. Last September, the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport published a report calling for regulation of button boxes in video games. And now, several months later, that body is preparing to conclude its investigation with a request for evidence that they can help to finalize your decision.

According to The Guardian reports, the British government will request evidence this week of whether or not the button boxes constitute a bet. A distinction that would force developers to withdraw their use of the games, or to accept an age rating for over 18 years. Although the body has not yet specified the type of evidence they are looking for, the Labor deputy Carolyn Harris points out that the button boxes “are a virtual and speculative convenience that only helps to normalize and encourage young people to give them a chance [a los juegos de azar]”

“Very often This will cause young people to develop a gambling addiction.“concludes the deputy, who heads a parliamentary group dedicated to investigating the damage caused by gambling. As we noted earlier, the conclusion of this research could have a very large effect on the implementation of many titles such as’games as a service‘especially with FIFA 20 and its subsequent installments, as highlighted by The Guardian.

Not surprisingly, the FIFA saga is usually one of the most sold within the United Kingdom, if it is not the most, and its way FIFA Ultimate Team is well known for his use of button boxes and the way in which player spending is encouraged even among minors. Outside the islands, the Belgian government has already begun to take action against button boxes, while in Spain, Minister Alberto Garzn made clear his intention to regulate these practices at an appearance in late February.

