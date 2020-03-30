The shipping company that owns the US cruises Zandaam, with 73 passengers and 116 crew members with “symptoms similar to those of a flu”, and Rotterdam, which was transferred to most of the healthy passengers of the first one, asked Monday for “compassion and humanity “in order to finish his journey

EFE –

Holland America Line thanked the Panamanian authorities for allowing the crossing of the Panama to the two ships and said to expect the same upon arrival from a long trip in which four passengers have died, but acknowledged that he does not yet know what his final destination will be.

FINAL DESTINATION UNKNOWN

“We are still finalizing the details to determine where and when our guests will disembark and we are requesting the same compassion and humanity (shown by Panama) be seen on our arrival, “the Seattle-based shipping company said in a statement released Monday morning.

The two ships have already crossed the Panama, according to a message published by Holland America Line On twitter.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said Sunday that he cannot allow Zandaam to dock in Port Everglades, the port of that southeast Florida city, because it would add more risk to a situation marked by the impact of the coronavirus.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he was reluctant to allow sick cruises to land in the state in remarks made this morning to a television program, according to local media.

Zandaam left Buenos Aires on March 7 for a month-long journey that was to end in Fort Lauderdale on April 7 and became a nightmare for its occupants.

He cruise It was not authorized to dock in any port on the South American Pacific coast since March 14, although it could be resupplied while at anchor outside the port of Valparaíso and then in Panama.

In Panamanian waters he received the help of Rotterdam, sent by Holland America Line, to transfer healthy passengers and accompany him to his final destination.

PASSENGER TRANSFER

According to the latest statement from Holland America LineOn board the Zandaam there are 446 passengers and 602 crew members, of whom 73 people in the first group and 116 in the second have flu-like symptoms.

On board the Rotterdam are 797 passengers and 645 crew.

The transshipment of passengers between Zandaan and Rotterdam was completed on Sunday, with the main objective of distributing the workforce of both ships in a balanced way, since there were few operational crews on the first, the shipping company said.

The two cruises will do the rest of the trip together and the passengers of both will remain isolated in their cabins until reaching the final destination, as they have done since March 22.

The passengers who were transferred to Rotterdam underwent a health check and the transfer was made with all the hygiene and safety measures, the company added.

Those who had any symptoms of illness in the last days were not transferred and no Zandaam crew member went to Rotterdam.

FOUR DEAD AND TWO SICK FROM COVID-19

The company has not disclosed what caused the death of four elderly passengers during the voyage or the circumstances in which two people on board tested positive for coronavirus.

It is unknown how many people underwent these tests and if they were more than the two mentioned, what results did they give.

The Argentine journalist Dante Leguizamón, who made the trip aboard the Zandaam and has regularly spoken to the media in his country about what he defined as a “ghost trip”, thanked today Panama and to the embassies of different countries that helped to obtain permission to cross the interoceanic canal.

“Please do not stop accompanying us. Now we dream of reaching #Miami getting off the boats, stepping on land and returning home to be with our people who are waiting for us,” Leguizamón wrote on Twitter.

According to the journalist, seven Argentines travel between the two ships.

“We cannot create a new risk for our community in the midst of our own health crisis with thousands of people who have already tested positive for the deadly and contagious virus COVID-19“In three counties in southeast Florida, the mayor of Fort Lauderdale wrote this Sunday.

Dean Trantalis stated that the Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security should establish a plan to protect the population and suggested that there are many Navy bases on the US east coast. that could host Zandaam.

Broward County Commissioner (Councilman) Michael Udine told local media that to enter US jurisdictional waters both cruises need permission from the Coast Guard.