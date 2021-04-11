They ask for 37 years in prison for a woman from Vigo for sexual abuse of women to whom she offered employment

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for penalties that add up to 37 years in prison for a woman from Vigo, accused of cheat on vulnerable women from South America with the excuse of offering them domestic employment and with the purpose of satisfy your sexual desires and those of her husband (against whom the cause is not followed for having died). The defendant will be tried this Tuesday and this Wednesday in the fifth section of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra, based in Vigo.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, between March and October 2019, the accused or her husband contacted seven women from different South American countries through an advertisement website, all of them in very vulnerable situation, to which they offered employment as domestic workers and babysitters of their 6-year-old daughter, promising that they would pay them a salary and regularize their administrative situation in Spain.

In all cases, they held interviews with them at their home, in the Castrelos area, and convinced them that, in order to obtain the job, they had to undergo a medical examination that the husband himself carried out, posing as a health professional. That false recognition consisted of touching and inserting a swab in the vagina and anus.

Several of the women did not return to the flat after that ‘recognition’, although at least two of them did get to work for marriage. Thus, a Nicaraguan woman worked on the floor one day, and was forced to carry out housework wearing only a thong and bra, warning her that they belonged to a dangerous drug and organ trafficking organization, and that they had cameras installed in the house, so that she could not refuse what they asked her, under the threat that they could harm her or her children .

The accused also harassed the woman demanding that he have sex with her or her husband, or shower with the bathroom door open, and came to hit her. The day after starting that job, the victim took advantage of an outing to accompany the accused to take her daughter to school to escape.

A seventh victim, a Colombian woman, came to work for the marriage for eight days, and also was intimidated and threatened so as not to leave the floor and submit to the wishes of both (showering with the door open, working in underwear or undergoing so-called medical examinations), all in the midst of an atmosphere of terror. The woman was in that situation until she was rescued by the Police, on October 17, 2019.

Crimes and penalties

Due to these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office considers the accused Cooperator needed in five crimes of sexual abuse with the introduction of an object, with deception, abuse of superiority and abuse of a situation of need.

Likewise, it considers that she is the author of a crime of sexual assault with intimidation, and a crime of illegal detention; as well as a crime of human trafficking deceitfully, for the purposes of servitude and labor exploitation, in competition with a crime of illegal detention and one of sexual assault; and a crime of mistreatment of work. Added to them are several crimes against workers’ rights.

In response to these accusations, he demands that penalties be imposed that add up to 37 years in jail, as well as the prohibition of approaching victims. In the case of sexually abused women, it demands that they compensate them in 5,000 euros each; while in the case of the two victims who came to work for the marriage, he asks for compensation of 6,000 euros for each one.

The husband of the accused was also arrested for these events but, when the search of his home was being carried out in the presence of the judicial commission, the man took advantage of a moment of carelessness and, despite being handcuffed, lunged against the kitchen window, fracturing the glass and plunging into the void from the ninth floor.