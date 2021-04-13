They ask Fernando Simón if Madrid manipulates the data and his answer could not be clearer

Fernando Simón has appeared this Monday at a press conference after a week of absence to publicize the status of the pandemic in Spain.

Health has reported 22,744 cases and 197 deaths since Friday, raising the incidence by almost 17 points, reaching 199 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Already in question time, a journalist has asked the director of the CCAES if the data provided by the Community of Madrid are false. An issue that has brought controversy in recent days and that has led to a clash between Pedro Sánchez and Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

As Susanna Griso told the president in Espejo Público, the Prime Minister said in an informal conversation with journalists in Dakar that he had doubts about the veracity of the epidemiological data provided by Madrid. “The thief thinks they are all of his condition,” Ayuso replied.

Now, Simón has spoken out on this issue and has ensured that he is not aware that the data are false: “The data are of the same quality as any other autonomous community.”

The epidemiologist has pointed out that this “is always under debate” because “it is true that some autonomous communities may have some delay” but he does not believe that the surveillance services “can easily modify the information that reaches the network individually. national surveillance ”.

Simón has confirmed that there may be “some delay” but that after a few days it is usually corrected: “Beyond that I do not really believe that any surveillance service in Spain, in any autonomous community, …

