They ask Fernando Simón if he would go to ‘Survivors’ and he gives the answer that nobody expects

Fernando Simón, at the Moncloa press conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Fernando Simón is one of the most popular faces in Spain and, it seems, much to his regret. The epidemiologist and director of the CCAES has been the face of the pandemic for a year and a half and trying to find solutions to the problems that arose every day.

The expert has now granted an interview to Buenismo Bien, the program by Manuel Burque and Quique Peinado on Cadena SER, in which he has talked about how he has lived through this crisis and in which he has had time to talk about more mundane issues .

The epidemiologist has spoken of the work he developed as a doctor in Africa and how much that job filled him, he has also explained that if they offer him an attractive project, he would not mind going back to work in a developing country.

“Right now, if you speak from the heart, you would go back to humanitarian work but the fame you have right now is going to make you offer Survivors,” Burque snapped, bringing a smile to the expert.

“Same as Adam and Eve better”, said Simón humorously surprising everyone and causing a loud laugh from the presenters. In this program, which was broadcast on Cuatro, the participants had to go naked on a kind of desert island to find love.

“The same in Survivors, you crush them all, I also tell you. You want to be on the street. Have they offered you something? ”, Burque wanted to know. “No, I don’t think they will offer it to me. I believe that people know that I am not going to go ”, he has sentenced.

