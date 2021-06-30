They ask € 49,500 for this Mercedes 230 E W124 peeled

The Mercedes W124 are youngtimers whose prices are beginning to rise. Especially if we talk about units with coupe or family bodywork, in addition to having a modest number of kilometers – they are cars whose average mileage was well above their contemporaries of that time. As a former unit owner, I can only certify its excellent build quality and durability. However, Ask for 49,500 euros for a simple 230 E with hubcaps and fabric upholstery? As always, the details tell a different story.

The car in question is sold by Mechatronik – one of the most prestigious dealers of exclusive classics in Germany – and essentially not a special car. The unit mounts one of the intermediate gasoline engines, a 2.3 four-cylinder injection, with just 132 hp, connected to a five-speed manual gearbox. The car’s equipment is sparse: the rims have hubcaps, the upholstery is made of fabric and the steering wheel is covered in plastic. However, it has a power sunroof and a self-locking rear differential.

The average mileage of the used W124s far exceeds 200,000 km. It is not uncommon to see units with more than half a million on the odometer.

No air conditioning, alloy wheels or the exotic trip computer of the W124. In short, it is a car whose market price should not exceed 3,000 euros in good cosmetic condition and in perfect working order, with a mileage of less than 300,000 km. So why does this unit cost 49,500 euros? The reason is that the car it only has 995 kilometers on the odometer. The car in question was delivered to the Mercedes dealership in Braunschweig on May 27, 1987.

It was on display at the concession for a year, and after this year, someone decided it was a good idea keep it as a “temporary capsule”. On the Mechatronik website it is not specified whether it was the dealer or an individual. After 33 years of preservation, it was acquired by another dealer, who sold it to Mechatronik, which now offers it publicly for sale. Car has been meticulously maintained and is a true time capsule. The car is so well preserved that it is not advertised as a used car, but as a new car.

It was never registered. Its condition is as original as it was in 1987.

It is difficult to know what will happen to this car. Its value as a youngtimer will decrease sharply if it starts to be used. In fact, if the car had 10,000 kilometers, it would not be worth even half of what they currently ask for it. Your purchase, unfortunately, will not be to be enjoyed, but to continue to be stored in a garage for years and years. It may even be acquired by the brand itself, incorporating it into the vast permanent collection of Mercedes Classic. And you, what would you do with a car like this Mercedes 230 E?