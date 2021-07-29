They ask Casado about the Kitchen and his sweat says it all

Pablo Casado has given his reply to the political balance made this Thursday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, but after his intervention he has had to answer some uncomfortable questions. So much so that he has even started to sweat at times, visibly hot.

While his statements were taking place, the file of the case against the former minister María Dolores de Cospedal and her husband and businessman, Ignacio López del Hierro, has come to light in the framework of the case investigated by the Kitchen operation. It has not been the same outcome for the former Interior Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz, who has been prosecuted together with the former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez and the former Deputy Director of Operations of the National Police Eugenio Pino.

The rights and guarantees committee in the decisions it makes, as it will communicate them to the appropriate person

In this sense, Casado recalled that Fernández Díaz is suspended from activism, a measure with which they had anticipated the judicial investigation. However, journalists have insisted on whether the Popular Party will take more forceful measures, such as a hypothetical expulsion.

The president of the PP has avoided referring to the former minister by name and has said that the statutes of the formation are clear. Casado has defended that “they will act accordingly” and that “the rights and guarantees committee in the decisions it makes, as it will communicate them to the appropriate person.”

He has elaborated more on Cospedal, noting that his exoneration in the process should lead to a “reflection on the parties that have been saying that we were not doing anything against a person who today has been seen to be innocent.”

The tension with Vox

It has not been the only thorny question to which the leader of the popular has been subjected. The tension that has been experienced this week with Vox due to the abstention of the PP of Ceuta in the declaration of persona non grata to Abascal, as well as the need of the extreme right to be able to govern after a hypothetical general election, has also been another of the axes of journalists’ questions.

Read more

Regarding Ceuta, the PP leader explained that he had heard the Ceuta president, Juan Jesús Vivas, say that he would be delighted to speak with Santiago Abascal. “I am convinced that both the Popular Party of Ceuta and Vox in Ceuta will reach a responsible position for the future of this autonomous city.” However, it has not clarified whether it has sent any request to the Ceuta president to support Vox’s motion to withdraw that statement.

Our position is that when we have to go to elections, go with our program and raise a large majority Married, given the need for Vox to form a coalition government

On the need for the support of those of Santiago Abascal for a supposed coalition Executive, Casado has slipped that they trust the models of Galicia and Madrid, one with an absolute majority and the other with a majority that adds more votes than the entire left. “Our position is that when we have to go to elections, go with our program and raise a large majority,” he said.

However, Casado has also been asked if the stability of the Government of the Junta de Andalucía is in danger, given the threat of Vox to withdraw its support from Juan Manuel Moreno for approving the immigration strategy and provoking early elections. The president of the PP has advanced that this Thursday he will speak with the Andalusian president, but that he has heard him say that the legislature is stable. In addition, he has closed ranks around Moreno. “He will do what he deems appropriate with all the backing of the national leadership,” he specified.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE