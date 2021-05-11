They ask Carolina Bescansa where Pablo Iglesias is and his face says it absolutely everything

Carolina Bescansa on the set of ‘Cuatro al día’. (Photo: FOUR A DAY)

On May 4, Pablo Iglesias became history. The leader of Unidas Podemos took advantage of the electoral night of the Madrid elections to leave all his political positions despite the fact that his party’s results improved by three seats.

Since then, Iglesias has disappeared from social networks and the media. His last message on Twitter, a social network in which he is usually quite active, dates from May 4 and is a retweet to the official Podemos account to some of his statements when going to vote.

This is the message:

Marta Flich and the collaborators of Todo es lie have spoken about Pablo Iglesias, information related to his alleged bodyguards and his absence on social networks. Among the gathering of this Tuesday was Carolina Bescansa, one of the founders of Podemos.

“Carolina, what do we know about Pablo Iglesias?” Flich wanted to know, but Bescansa looked surprised and did not respond. “You know him well, what could be going through his head right now?” He insisted. Faced with Bescansa’s refusal to answer, Flich asked again: “Don’t you want to say anything or have they told you not to say anything?”

″ Tell me what to say? Come on Marta, you don’t know me … ”Bescansa said with a smile. “Why do you think he has this disappearing behavior?” Flich insisted.

“I have no idea. I haven’t talked to him in a long time. I have no idea ”, he has sentenced.

Carolina Bescansa resigned on February 1, 2017 from her position as a member of the Podemos Executive. In a letter sent to the “companions and companions” of the purple formation, he explained that it was “an honor to be part of …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.