They ask Bachelet to create a commission to investigate police violence in the US

Dozens of civil society organizations and families of victims of police violence in the United States They asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to create an independent commission to investigate alleged abuses by uniformed men against African Americans.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), among 270 NGOs from around the world, as well as 171 family members made the proposal in writing to Bachelet, who is due to present a report on “systemic racism” in June. and police violence.

The signatories of the letter requested that this report, which does not explicitly concern the United States, include “specific recommendations” to install an international commission of inquiry into the use of force by the US police, particularly against the African-American community.

This type of commission is a high-level structure generally reserved for major crises, such as the Syrian conflict.

“We believe that a strong international accountability mechanism would strengthen and complement, not undermine, the efforts” of the US administration of Joe Biden to “address racial inequalities,” the signatories noted.

According to the letter, “US police kill nearly 1,000 people per year” and target “directly and disproportionately against people of color.”

They also asked the former Chilean president to recommend that member states adopt national plans against racism and establish reparation mechanisms for descendants of slaves.

With information from AFP