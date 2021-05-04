They ask Ayuso this question while voting and his answer provokes laughter

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for the region’s elections, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, exercised her right to vote this Tuesday at 10:27 am after a few minutes in line.

The ‘popular’ politics has made a little show at the time of depositing the envelope with the ballot in the ballot box. After handing over the DNI to be pointed out, Ayuso allowed himself to be photographed while entering his vote.

“More photos, he does not finish casting the ballot. It’s already said ”, they have said in La hora de la 1 on TVE, since he has spent more than 40 seconds taking photos.

During that time, the president has had time to respond to photojournalists and respond to comments made by those present. Someone has asked him if he is going to vote for Ayuso.

“I am doubting, I am doubting. As soon as I release it there is no going back ”, joked the ‘popular’ causing laughter among those present.

Once he has released the vote, he has returned to pose for the photographers and has left another curious moment: since he has turned around without taking the DNI and the member of the table has reminded him.

“That the president forgets the DNI, they have told her the DNI president,” said Mónica López, the presenter of the TVE program.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.