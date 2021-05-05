They ask Argentines to eat less meat to help the environment

Bloomberg

Trump remains banned on Facebook. Leave it this way: Timothy O’Brie

(Bloomberg) – Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook Inc.’s global echo chamber, and that’s a good thing. After the social media company blocked him in January for inciting a deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill, its Oversight Board – the outside group the company established to monitor controversial content and arbitrate complex issues like Trump’s exile – said the Wednesday that his history of violence disqualified him for the time being. “The Board found that, by maintaining an unfounded narrative of voter fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.” it is read in a summary of the decision. The board also criticized Facebook, saying that “it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and non-standard sanction of indefinite suspension.” He noted that Facebook generally penalizes violators of the rules by removing content, imposing suspensions with a clear term or permanently disabling an account. He called on the company to remedy confusing rules on how its rules are applied against any of its users, paying particular attention, though not exclusively, to how influential political leaders are treated. The board told Facebook it had six months to “re-examine the arbitrary sanction he imposed” on Trump and draw up a new one according to “the seriousness of the infraction and the possibility of future damages. I hope that when the time comes, Trump’s ban will be permanent. If we have learned anything from the former president, it is that he is not just an average political speaker. He is a ringleader. And he’s unhinged and manipulative enough to use platforms like Facebook to do serious harm. Had Trump been reinstated, his Facebook account would likely have featured familiar menu items: complacency, darts aimed at critics, misinformation, and appeals to bigotry. , racism and other nonsense. At times, he would also have encouraged his most dedicated supporters to stand up and demand what is theirs. Trump loyalists and free-speech purists are sure to attack the board’s decision. The loyalists, who continue to downplay the events of January 6 while accepting Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was stolen, are the easiest to dismiss. Trump’s removal, they argue, is proof of his favorite myth: the so-called cancellation culture. Facebook has it clear. In the real world, flaming far-right outlets like the Daily Wire and Fox News continue to enjoy the largest share of Facebook. There are more nuances – and philosophical pitfalls – on the free speech side of the game. ledger. However, Trump’s place in that world is also clear. Our laws protect vigorous reporting and the intense scrutiny of public figures while limiting, for example, the protection of certain obscenities and “bellicose words”. And by bellicose words, the courts have meant the kind that inculcates or incites hatred or violence. Has there been any modern-age public figure in America who has deployed combative words to such disastrous effect as Trump? Freedom of expression is a contingent right, and Trump’s desire to incentivize his gladiators does not trump democracy, tolerance, personal and public safety and other virtues. The decision of the Oversight Board is consistent with the how courts weigh rights of expression against calls for violence. If the board had given Trump a second chance, it would also have been a reminder of how poorly Facebook has policed ​​its ubiquitous platform and how much the board appears to be a well-intentioned fig leaf with exuberant funding. All in all, Trump’s propensity for violence didn’t pop up on January 6. He reveled in promoting violence during rallies as a presidential candidate in 2016, and the violence continued. He refused to initially condemn white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017; blamed the media after one of his supporters sent bombs to prominent Democrats and news organizations in 2018; and suggested shooting undocumented migrants at the US border in 2019. Last year, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he encouraged protesters to march against state governments ordering quarantines; armed protesters followed suit in Lansing, Michigan. He and his campaign encouraged his “army” to take to the streets before last year’s November elections. Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, got it wrong about all this. It wasn’t until Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6, and they stormed the Capitol, that Facebook took action and vetoed him. And then he referred the next steps to his Oversight Board. But the Oversight Board’s mandate is limited (my Bloomberg Opinion colleague, Noah Feldman, who is a professor at Harvard Law School, helped design it). It has operational independence and a generous budget of its own, but can only decide if a small part of the tsunami of content produced on Facebook violates company rules. That could be a step in the right direction if Facebook only published content. The company does much more than that, of course. It runs a machine that encourages intense interaction among its users, and its algorithms help get highly engaging content off the ground. An outside body that only monitors a fragment of problem cases, but is not empowered to examine and challenge the way Facebook circulates and amplifies vitriol that helps foster communities of conspiracy theorists or spread disinformation, does not it is more than a placeholder, and not, as Facebook wants it, a countervailing force. I imagine that Zuckerberg would never have allowed the Oversight Board to exist if it had been constituted to be more effective. Because Facebook’s business model, the one it sells so profitably to advertisers, is built on engagement, it has avoided taking some of its most engaging content offline. An internal study it commissioned reported in 2018 that Facebook exacerbated tribalism and divisions among its users, behaviors that drive engagement. Facebook buried the study. Zuckerberg has said that he keeps the faucet to Facebook open for the sake of freedom of expression and shared ideas, and that was the main reason he built it. It may also be because letting everyone uncork is a good deal, which helped him become a billionaire. And Zuckerberg and his team have been willing to ignore the site’s abuses for so long that there has been little reason to believe that the impact of Trump’s presence there has been, or ever will be, fully investigated or understood outside of the company. The board's decision offers some hope that a more forensic examination will be possible. That's important, because even if Trump leaves, there will be others who will try to take his place on Facebook, and it's still unclear if we can expect the company or its Oversight Board to remove them.