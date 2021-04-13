They arrested the Mexican who shot a student in the back and left her paralyzed

A Mexican who is on the list of the 10 most wanted undocumented criminals for more than a decade was recently detained in the Denver area by specialized federal agents, reported Monday the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE).

According to the authorities, Luis Enrique Guzman Rincon, 29, resided in Aurora, east of Denver, where he was apprehended on April 9 by uniformed officers from ICE’s Immigration Law Enforcement and Arrest Operations (ERO) group.

In 2012, Guzmán Rincón had been found guilty by an Aparahoe County court for the attempted murder on December 6, 2010 of a female student in front of the Aurora Central School, which Guzmán attended.

The court also found him guilty of six other charges related to that incident, including “extreme indifference to life”, And eventually the Mexican was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The victim, Karina Vargas placeholder image, then 16, was paralyzed. Vargas, without any connection to his attacker, was shot in the back while resting in front of the school and showing his friends his new pet.

According to the police report, Guzmán Rincón intentionally fired from a moving car at the students to earn a place in a gang that operated in Denver and in mountain towns in western Colorado and that fought for “Territory control” against another gang whose members wore colors similar to the victim’s hair and which had attacked Guzmán Rincón a few months earlier, wounding him in the head.

In November 2015, the local appeals court overturned the ruling against Guzmán Rincón for lack of effective legal advice because, upon learning of threats against the jury, the judge isolated the jury without consulting with the defense. Later, the Colorado Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

Despite ICE’s request to detain him, he was released.

In September 2017, at his second trial for the attack in 2010, Guzmán Rincón was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to three years in prison, but was immediately released due to the time he had already been detained. Again, according to ICE, the request to transfer him to the custody of the agency was not honored.

From that moment, Guzmán Rincón was on the list of the most wanted by ICE for being a convicted criminal and for being considered “a clear threat to the public safety of Aurora.”

“Our commitment is to identify and remove gang members and those who pose a threat to the safety of our community.”said John Fabbricatore, director of the ERO field office in Denver.

“Guzmán paralyzed a minor during the violence to join a gang. His bold disregard for the lives of young people landed him on ICE’s Top Ten Most Wanted list and therefore his arrest was a priority ”, added.

Although Guzmán can no longer be tried for the attack on Vargas, if he were convicted of all the charges still pending against him, his sentence could reach 48 years in prison.

