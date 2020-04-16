After a raid in Rosario, the Santa Fe Criminal Investigation Agency arrested the girlfriend of Stephen Lindor Alvarado, for breach of mandatory confinement. Alvarado was Arrested in Córdoba in February last year, one of the most feared drug lords in Rosario’s recent history, accused of amassing a fortune in drug trafficking and instigate the execution of a lender.

In addition, the woman was next to the widow of Rodrigo Carlos Sánchez, another drug trafficker who was shot inside his Toyota Hilux truck on March 20 in a drug trafficking setting. Sánchez was reportedly a man from Alvarado.

Investigators detailed that they were carrying out a raid in the context of the investigation into the murder of Sánchez in a department of Urquiza street at 4300. According to police sources, at that time these two women were trying to enter the department. They immediately consulted with the Office of Organized Crime and Complex Crimes that intervenes in the case and their arrest was ordered for violation of social isolation and the Volkswagen FOX vehicle was hijacked in which both had arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, they reported that the house was kidnapped three cell phones and a replica of a Magnum 357 revolver and clothing of interest to the cause.

On April 6, police officers had Yanina Carina Alvarado, Esteban Lindor Alvarado’s younger sister, was arrested.

Yanina, 26, was detained by the Provincial Police at her home on Cochabamba Street in the city of Santa Fe, in a file under the signature of the prosecutor Matías Edery, as assured by police sources and by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Accusation of Infobae.

Although he was paroled in a federal case, sources close to the case in the province say, they found heavy material: a revolver and two high caliber pistols, more than 200 ammunition, 590 thousand pesos, five kilos of marijuana.

However, Yanina was not sought for drugs or pistols, but for something similar: the attempt to shoot to death Mariana Ortigala, a key witness in the mega-cause investigating her brother Esteban Lindor.

In the middle of last March, Ortigala suffered an attack in the Roldán area, on the outskirts of Rosario, while she was in her car, sitting in the driver’s seat: he was shot four times in the back and in the leg; a bullet was lodged between his ribs, but he did not die. The red car was surveyed: twelve shots were found in total.

Then she was sent to the Spanish Hospital. In a report with Rosario3, He assured that Lindor Alvarado sent him assassins to intimidate her in the middle of hospitalization. “Esteban found out somehow and sent people to ask about me. So they reinforced custody for me. It was one dressed as a police officer and two civilians. They should have been detained. They left in a black truck without a patent“He explained. For Ortigala, the provincial police were allegedly responsible for the leak of her whereabouts.

He assured that his ordeal has been more than 7 years, since Alvarado, according to her, tried to kill her brother Rodrigo and then her husband. His brother Rodrigo, precisely, was one of the witnesses who helped take Alvarado to jail. The case against the capo also included Gustavo, brother of Lindor and Yanina: the prosecution of the case opposed that he be locked up in the jurisdiction of San Lorenzo for alleged dirty links with the police in the area.

A young man who was detained last week on Calle Moré at 600 tomorrow will face his imputative hearing. He is accused of being the material author of the Ortigala attack. From that search and arrest the data emerged to go against Yanina. The precise role that the capo’s sister had in the attack against Ortigala is still unknown, if it was one.