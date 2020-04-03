Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC-CDMX) arrested this Thursday, April 2, Fabián “N”, alias “The Fabian“Or”The Fronton”, For his alleged responsibility in various looting attempts to convenience stores and shopping malls, as well as crimes of drug dealing, extortion Y vehicle thefts in the mayor’s office Magdalena Contreras.

The arrest occurred in the streets of the mayor’s office Xochimilco after establishing a constant surveillance operation derived from a field investigation by the capital’s police.

The official report of the SSC indicates that during the patrol work, capital police officers noticed the presence of a truck that had broken glass. For this reason the stop was marked; however, the driver ignored it, fled and threatened the uniformed men with a firearm.

After being detained, the vehicle was inspected, where various doses of drugs and a firearm were found. The 29-year-old driver was placed at the official disposal of the Public Ministry to determine his legal situation.

Once at the ministerial facilities, an information crossing was carried out where it was learned that the apprehended is identified as Fabián “N”, likely responsible for convening and planning, through instant messaging services and social networks, looting of commercial establishments, department stores and convenience stores in said mayor’s office, derived from the health emergency, as their criminal activities were affected.

It is also noted as probable person responsible for the murder of a person, apparently a member of an antagonistic criminal group; He is also linked to extortion committed against tianguistas from the Magdalena Contreras mayor’s office, from whom he demanded money in exchange for not causing them harm and allowing them to sell in the area.

In addition, it has an income to Mexico City Penitentiary System, for property crimes in 2019, and has registered a complaint against him for family violence in 2013.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Health Secretary (SSa), together with Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) established the criteria for essential activities during the National Day of Healthy Distance, where the sector related to public security, sovereignty and national defense, law enforcement and justiceThey are considered as a type of activities that will not be interrupted.

In the Mexico City emergency services nor will they be interrupted and the security forces will continue to operate regularly; however, due to the health emergency, there will be an emphasis for law enforcement that will consist of preserving measures of social isolation.

According to what is specified by the SSa and the STPS, the essential activities for the country are divided into five particular items.

1.- Activities to attend to the emergency (doctors, paramedics, comprehensive health services, drug supply, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical equipment, health technology, sanitation, etc.).

two.- Public security, sovereignty and national defense, law enforcement, and federal and local legislative functions.

3.- Fundamental sectors of the economy (financial, collection, energy, food, self-service stores and markets, children’s rooms, private security, telecommunications, media and funeral services).

4.- Government social programs.

5.- Everything related to the maintenance and repair of the basic services infrastructure (drinking water, electricity, gas, etc.).

All service providers that do not enter into these items will be considered non-essential and in the event that they continue in productive activity will be sanctioned according to the provisions established by the Secretaries of Labor and Health, through different instances such as the Consumer Attorney General’s Office (Profeco) or the Banking Commission.