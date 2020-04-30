A criminal who was recently released on the excuse of the coronavirus was again detained by the City Police after members of his family called 911 to report him because he had physically assaulted them.

The case, which occurred this morning, was revealed by City Security Secretary Marcelo D’Alessandro. “An hour ago we arrested a person who was released on the COVID because he has HIV. He was serving a sentence for robbery and gender violence and today we received a complaint in 911 because he beat his nephews”, Related the official on Miter radio.

Sources of the investigation informed Infobae that this Thursday, at 9 o’clock, City Police officers carried out a raid on a Parque Patricios home by order of the judge Ricardo Baldomar.

There there was the arrest of a Peruvian citizen who had assaulted his nephews, with whom he lived. The operation arose as a response to a complaint made by the Family Protection Division South Area after the warning registered on line 911. In the home were the children of the accused, who will be under the protection of their mother.

The detainee, identified as Hugo Zuñiga Cervantes, was serving a sentence of 1 year and 10 months in the Marcos Paz prison for robbery and gender violence. Three weeks ago, he was granted assisted release for an alleged risk of contagion from coronavirus in prison. Now, by order of Baldomar, he will be housed in a City Police jail.

Yesterday there was another case of an inmate who had been released on Tuesday from the same prison and was arrested for the robbery of an ice cream parlor. When the troops caught him, they laughed in his face: “Tomorrow I’m going again,” he provoked.

“This person, in September of last year kicked the desk of a judge who was taking his statement. He threatened to kill the judge in front of the custody of the Penitentiary Service. And now Cassation gave him freedom without even reporting his address“D’Alessandro said.

This Thursday at 20 there will be a national cacerolazo in denial that prisoners receive the benefit of home prison under the excuse of coronavirus. The protest was called by social networks.

In the last hours, adherence to the claim against the releases increased on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp and added the support of relatives of victims of serious crimes, leaders of feminism who opposed the release of those accused of sexual crimes, and pro-government and opposition political leaders. Yesterday, the discontent was advanced to the original call and pots could be heard in neighborhoods of the City of Buenos Aires, Rosario and Córdoba.

The discomfort was reflected on the platform change.org, where an initiative was fired to ask the Judiciary to desist from the idea of ​​releasing inmates. In just over two days, the petition surpassed 470,000 signatures, making it one of the fastest growing requests on the site.