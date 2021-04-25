They arrested a woman who beat up a two-year-old boy on the Subway in Harlem

What was a normal homecoming turned into a nightmare trip for a 21-year-old young mother in late March, but now the police have called the person responsible to account.

This Friday elements of the New York police arrested Elizabeth galarza for allegedly hitting a two-year-old boy repeatedly in the face during an argument with his mother.

On February 20, around 3 pm, the young woman was traveling in the Metro on the C train when at station 116 he had an altercation with Galarza.

According to the police, the young mother asked the 56-year-old Galarza for some space, not to come so close as a sanitary measure.

“Please stay six seats from my baby”, the mother said, according to the police. Instead of talking, Galarza started kicking the mother and hit the boy several times in the face, then ran and fled the station in Harlem.

“This is real”, the overwhelmed mother told the Daily News. “I’m trying to assimilate everything that happened.”

The boy required medical attention at the Mount Sinai Center. He had bruises on his face and ear.

The NYPD investigated what happened and accused the woman of assault and injury to a child. She is being held in Manhattan until her hearing next Friday.

The mother asked the subway system and the city, greater security in the system, to take the reports of assaults and murders seriously, at the same time that she asked for more police officers.

“I hope so, although to be honest, I don’t see a change. Nothing is done ”, added the mother. “I’m really scared.”

The young mother assured that she will follow the process closely, but is still traumatized by what happened, although she is grateful that her son recovered.

“It’s crazy, they don’t take it seriously. I hope that one day they will.

Another crime on the New York subway

This event is not isolated, since new cases of violence are reported every day in the metropolitan transport system, in some cases fatal.

An apparently homeless man was murdered inside a subway station in Queens (NYC) last Friday.

The unidentified victim was stabbed around 6 a.m. on the southbound platform of the station. Grand Avenue / Newtown from the M and R lines in Elmhurst, police said.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. The motive for the attack remained unclear until noon. The suspect fled and police did not immediately have a description.

Crime rates in the Subway fell in March compared to the previous month, but are still much higher than where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released NYPD statistics, the New York Post noted.

New York City Bus and Subway Riders Feel Less Safe from Crime and Harassment than six months ago, when the pandemic and confinement were still at their climax, according to data from the latest survey from the deficit Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA).