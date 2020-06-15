When the Argentine Highway Safety Officers in charge of the Vehicle Interpretation Operation stopped the car that was driving Martín Sánchez Canaza (35) together with his companion Daisi Balcera (32) They noticed that the couple was uneasy. As they descended from the green Surán and handed over the requested documentation, the police began to search the vehicle. In the proceeding, officers asked Sánchez Canaza to open the trunk of the car, but initially the man refused.

The fact this happened monday june 15, when the troops were carrying out a control on the Camino del Buen Ayre highway at kilometer 21,500 in an upward direction. After intercepting them, The police asked the couple for official permission to demonstrate that they could circulate during the « social, preventive and mandatory » confinement, but neither of them proved to be an « essential or exceptional worker »..

Finally, after checking the rear seats of the Volkswagen brand, one of the policemen ran the trunk cover and found two minors. The 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, the couple’s children, traveled in hiding, lying next to each other.

According to Sánchez Canaza, Balcera and her children reside in the city of Buenos Aires and went to the Buenos Aires district of San Miguel to visit the father of the man who is celebrating his birthday today. As a result, the Morón Federal Criminal Justice intervened, which ordered that they be forced to return to their homes. Both were charged for violation of article 205, in attention to the violation of social isolation, preventive and compulsory, and article 239, of disobedience to authority.

The case is not an isolated event. So far in the quarantine, several people have been caught breaking the law. In early May, a 43-year-old man was detained during a police check-up on the outskirts of the city of Mar del Plata, where it was found that he was circulating without permission in the context of social, preventive and compulsory isolation, and that he was carrying his daughter. hidden in the trunk of your car.

The driver was intercepted when driving by kilometer 502 of route 11, towards the neighboring town of Santa Clara del Mar. In the subsequent search of the vehicle, in addition to finding the daughter, Cocaine wrappers were found.

From March 20, when compulsory isolation was established, until the beginning of May, The City Police alone have already arrested 1,165 people for violating the quarantine; another 16,144 were delayed, notified or transferred to the home and 266 vehicles were seized at the 394 checkpoints deployed in Buenos Aires territory. In addition, more than 240 fines were applied for the non-use of face masks, compulsory in public spaces, in addition to the obligation established on April 15 to use it within shops, public service units and means of transportation.