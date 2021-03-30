They arrest three men who robbed a bank in Badalona with a loot of 250,000 euros

The Mossos they have detained three men for a robbery of a bank from Badalona on November 5, 2020. Those arrested are between 40 and 60 years old and are attributed the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, illegal detention, deposit of Firearms and deposit of weapons of war.

The facts happened on the 14.00 hours when two men broke into the bank office while a third stood guard outside. They showed a gun electrical and another semiautomatic to intimidate the three workers and the client and they were taken to a warehouse, where they were restrained with cable ties. The thieves had to wait half an hour for both to open safes and they took close to 250,000 euros.

The detention

The investigation has made it possible to determine that the three authors of the robbery they had fled the bank on three motorcycles. It was from this thread, and after the identification of one of the vehicles, that the identity of the robbers could be established.

One of them turned out to be a man with a extensive criminal record regarding violent bank robberies, with close to 20 robberies in several cities of the State. It is about a person who has been engaged in this criminal activity for 40 years and who in summer had just completed a 10-year prison sentence.

The last March 26th the police device of the investigation with four entries in Badalona and Santa Coloma de Gramenet and the arrest of the three men. In the homes and in a storage room, the agents located five real firearms, three of which long weapons, and two short weapons.

Several were also intervened ammo boxes, two hand grenades originating in the Balkans, a electrical defense, defense sprays, balaclava and two machetes, as well as clothing and accessories related to the robbery. In addition, they were found 3,400 euros in cash, 300 grams of hashish and the motorcycles that were used during the escape.