They arrest three men who harassed Samadhi Zendejas in Mexico City

Samadhi Zendejas, who gave life to the deceased Jenni Rivera in her biographical series, she wants to be treated as “The Great Lady.”

For this reason, she denounced that she was the victim of harassment by three men when she was walking on Alfredo de Musset street in Colonia Polanco, in the Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office of Mexico City, since they began to do her sexual and obscene comments.

The accusation was not only made through social networks, he also went to the authorities to do so formally, for which the subjects were detained by elements of the capital’s police.

THEY ARE JAILED FOR MAKING OBSCENE COMMENTS

The @FiscaliaCDMX sent these 3 men to prison.

He’s a bolero, a flannel, and a janitor.

Actress @sammadhi Zendejas accuses her of making obscene comments

Agents of @SSC_CDMX stopped them The case> https://t.co/KCiLFkMlTv pic.twitter.com/hpth2z0VvE – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) April 12, 2021

It is known that the events occurred on Friday, around 10:40 a.m., when Zendejas sought help from sector agents to help her and after ratifying the complaint, elements of the Sexual Crimes Prosecutor’s Office integrated the file and determined that the men they were transferred to the separations to continue their process from there.

The detainees have been identified as Ruben, 44, who works as a bolero; Philip, 45, a flanker from the area and Hector, 49, janitor; however, all three denied the actress’s accusations.

Likewise, it transpired that the residents of the area, for whom the detainees work, came to their defense, expressing that they have known them for several years and had never had such an indication.

BY: Gisela García