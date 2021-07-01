They arrest the youtuber YosStop for the crime of child pornography

The reporter Carlos Jimenez he shared the news through his networks, having the first images of the moment of his arrest; same that already circulate in networks and the name ‘Yosstop‘is already in the first trends of Twitter.

In March of this year the young Ainara Suarez filed a lawsuit against the youtuber for allegedly having saved a video in which a violation was documented against her. Material that was never shared on the influencer’s channel, but which he did mention in one of its contents, which was eliminated when the legal problem began.

The events, narrated in the complaint, occurred on May 25, 2018 when the aforementioned young woman was 16 years old.

Ainara He went to the home of Axel “A” to participate in a party where he drank alcoholic beverages. Under their influence, the young men abused the teenager by inserting a bottle into her vagina.

Given this, the youtuber was always confident and I ensure that I have the peace of mind that I have not committed any crime. He added that he maintained security in compliance with Mexican laws.