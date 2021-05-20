They arrest the youtuber ‘El Coyote Con Sentido’ accused of child pornography – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office reported that it executed an arrest warrant against Yudiel Flores Tovar, El Coyote Consentido or Ronaldfranco ”, allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking in persons.

The Office of the Prosecutor indicated that it collaborated with the FBI and the Cyber ​​Police, as well as with the Office of the Prosecutor Against Human Trafficking, detaining the person accused of the crime of trafficking in persons, in the form of sexual exploitation, through the dissemination of child pornography, events that occurred in the municipality of Comitán, Chiapas.

On December 17, 2020, the FBI received information about a series of child sexual abuse material from an unknown user named Ronaldfranco, which has been available on the web since 2011. The main victims in this case are two under age, from which their identity is protected.

The user Ronaldfranco identified himself as a known producer of child pornography, identified on various sites on the network, which also has a total of 23 videos and 176 images of child pornography, as well as material on the sexual abuse of minors.

The detainee was detained in the State Center for Social Reintegration for Sentenced Persons (CERSS), in the municipality of Cintalapa, Chiapas, and was presented before the control judge to answer for the offense that is accused.

Information from: Millennium