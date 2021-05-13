They arrest the subdelegate of the Government and the number 2 of Rita Barberá for the collection of bites in Valencia

The Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard (UCO) has arrested this morning the deputy delegate of the Government in Valencia, Rafael Rubio, and another ten people within the known Azud case, a plot of bites in exchange for awards.

As sources familiar with the proceedings have confirmed to Europa Press, Rubio has been arrested at his home and is accused of participating in the adjudication of different infrastructures on public land in exchange for bites.

Along with Rubio, the UCO would have arrested, as OKDiario has advanced, Alfonso Grau, who was the right hand of the former mayor of Valencia, Rita Barberá, his daughter, a businessman and ten other people.

The Azud case is taken in the Court of Instruction number 13 of Valencia and they are investigated alleged bites with supposedly fictitious invoices that several companies awarded public works by the Valencia City Council would have made, among others, the law firm José María Corbín, Barberá’s brother-in-law.

The case, which started more than three years ago, is open for crimes of bribery, falsification of documents, money laundering, against the Public Treasury and influence peddling.