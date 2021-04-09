They arrest the spontaneous from Los Cármenes, who was hidden under a canvas for 14 hours before jumping

The National Police has arrested a 37-year-old man, Olmo García, as the alleged perpetrator of the interruption of the football match who faced Granada CF and Manchester United this past Thursday night in the Europa League, in Granada’s Nuevo Estadio Los Cármenes, by jumping onto the grass and running through the pitch completely naked.

He is an old acquaintance of the city of Granada, where it is common to see him walk around in his skin, as collected by several Twitter users.

In the 10th minute of the soccer game, the male had jumped onto the pitch completely naked, running across the pitch and lying down on the grass where he turned several times on himself, thereby halting the development of the meeting. “It so happens that it was a game of interest that was being broadcast live by television cameras, before which there is no doubt that the incident has been observed by minors,” the police explained.

14 hours hiding under a tarp, waiting to jump

As reported this Friday in a statement by the National Police, the man entered the premises around seven in the morning on Thursday, about fourteen hours before leading the incident, and Since then it has remained hidden inside a large canvas located in the lower part of the preferred area.

This is clear from the viewing of the images of the security cameras of the football field, in which it is appreciated how he jumped onto the field from that large canvas and how he accessed the facilities hours before after jumping the perimeter fence located between the stadium and the Sports Palace.