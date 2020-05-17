Buenos Aires – The Argentine police arrested Rubén Mühlberger, known as the “celebrity doctor” for various irregularities that “threaten the health of clients,” official sources told Efe.

The doctor, who was a regular on Argentine television and attended celebrities such as ex-soccer player Diego Maradona and singer Charly García, also offered treatment against COVID-19, and his arrest came after the police received several complaints by “irregularities” in the clinic he holds in the Retiro neighborhood, in the city of Buenos Aires.

Police officers made an inspection at the facilities where they found expired medications dated 2014 and 2015, “which were marketing and performing invasive work.”

In addition, the clinic did not have the necessary authorization to operate within the framework of the mandatory social isolation that has been in force in the country since March 20, and there were “doctors of Venezuelan nationality who are not registered or authorized in the country. “

In the midst of a pandemic, the doctor said in an interview on a television program that he had “the formula” against the coronavirus, after explaining that he had attended several conferences in which “antiviral cocktails” had been mentioned.

Days later, images taken allegedly in his office where he offers “the antiviral of COVID-19” began to circulate on social networks.

Mühlberger’s lawyer, Antonio Ríos, stated that the crime against him “does not warrant having the doctor detained.”

“We know very little. We also do not know who made the complaint. Yesterday I was in the raid and I had to withdraw. They are sentences of two to six years, excarceable crimes, which does not merit having the doctor detained,” he said in statements. to Channel 13.

Ríos stated that “the cynic was not working” so he had no patients.

“The doctor is totally surprised with this. I was meeting with him until the last minute yesterday. The clinic was not working, there were no patients. In fact, when the police arrived, he invited them to come in. I had to leave the establishment during the raid so I don’t know what they found, “he said.

Mühlberger rose to fame for serving several television characters in the country, and in 2016 offered Maradona a weight loss treatment, one of the main services he offered, along with “anti-aging” practices.

