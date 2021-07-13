They arrest the Cuban youtuber Dina Stars live in ‘Todo es lie’

Marta Flich interviews the Cuban ‘youtuber’ Dina Stars. (Photo: EVERYTHING IS A LIE)

Moment of extreme tension that has been lived this Tuesday in Everything is a lie. In the middle of Marta Flich’s interview with the Cuban youtuber Dina Stars, the authorities have called her home and have taken her into custody.

“I hold the Government responsible for what may happen to me,” Dina Stars said with a knot in her stomach, who said that the police forced her to go with them.

The Cuatro program wanted to tell first-hand how the protests against the regime are being in Cuba and has chatted with the youtuber and with the singer Yotuel Romero.

As Romero spoke, Stars has asked to speak and commented that security was out and they had asked him to leave. “They are going to stop her live,” said Pilar Rahola in the background.

A friend of the youtuber has tried to record what the police have told Dina Stars without success. “Live, from Spain, I hold the Government responsible for what may happen to me. I have to go, “commented Stars.

″ Are they going to arrest you? “Rahola asked.” I don’t know. They told me to accompany them ”, said the youtuber, who said that her friends will follow. “It is recorded,” Rahola said again.

