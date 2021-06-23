They arrest Poli Díaz again, now accused of beating his partner

Poli Diaz does not lift head. The Madrid boxer has been arrested this Wednesday by the National Police in The Gran Canarian palms, do de resides, accused of beating his wife, with whom he has been in a relationship for two years.

The arrest occurred in the Zárate neighborhood, where you reside with your partner, after the National Police She went to him alerted by the neighbors who had called 091 alerted by the noise and the blows in the home.

According to . reports, a witness to the events informed the police that she had seen the former athlete’s partner go out naked on the street, while shouting that her partner had hit her. The patrol that went to the scene could prove that the woman had bruises and that she was still bleeding from her lips.

This is the second time the ‘Colt of Vallecas’ in Las Palmas. Poli was already arrested on May 4 when when the DNI was renewed at a police station, the Police came out that he had an order pending from a Madrid Criminal Court, since he had not appeared for a trial in which he He accuses him of a crime of injuries, a citation of which he assured that he did not remember.

After being arrested, he entered prison and was released on June 9, 23 days after being handcuffed, on the condition of the judge that he did not relapse, telling that the boxer was pending to re-float the great fight that was going to star in Madrid in the style of the golden return of Mike tyson.

But this Wednesday he has returned, supposedly, to act incorrectly. A new arrest that is about to end the patience of its promoter and manager, Antonio Ricobaldi, Director of Unlimited Global Challengers, who had recovered it for the noble art of the ring. In statements to MD Ricobaldi, she is sure “to be fed up with this situation, since it gave him many opportunities. Within the promoter we have more than 20 international fighters and there is none that causes us any more problems than him ”. It should be noted that Poli Díaz still has four pending cases with the courts, to which we must add the one that occurred this Wednesday.

Poli Díaz did not resist the arrest and his partner was taken to the Insular Hospital of Gran Canaria to have the extent of your injuries examined.