They arrest one with a dose of marijuana in ÁO

MEXICO CITY.- A man was arrested during the search of two buildings in the Lomas de Nuevo León neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office. 96 doses of marijuana were secured; three bags and 15 cigars from the same evervante, also had a container with the product in bulk.

The General Prosecutor’s Office (FGJ) of the capital reported that in response to citizen complaints, in which the increase in violence in the area was manifested, Investigative Police (PDI) allowed ministerial personnel of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of Drug Trafficking search warrants to a control judge.

PDI agents and elements of the Special Reaction and Intervention Group (GERI) went to the first address located in the Lomas neighborhood of New Mexico, where they detained an individual and secured a cylindrical container with bulk green vegetables with marijuana, about 37 doses of the same substance and approximately 15 cigars handcrafted with the same vegetable.

At the second address, in the same neighborhood, about 59 doses of marijuana were seized, as well as three bags with this same substance in bulk.

The detainee, identified as Rubén ‘N’ and the evidence remained at the disposal of the agent of the Public Ministry, while both properties were insured, for the purpose of possible proceedings as part of the beginning of the investigation folder for crimes against health in its modality of drug dealing.

