They arrest Larry Ramos, husband of Ninel Conde, for millionaire fraud – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ninel Conde is once again in the eye of the hurricane and it was announced that her current husband, businessman Larry Ramos, was arrested by the FBI for millionaire fraud.

According to the Ventaneando program, Ramos is accused by more than 200 people, who were victims of his deceptions and who were defrauded with 22 million dollars, among the people who invested their money with him is the singer Alejandra Guzmán and her ex-managers .

Larry and Ninel were arrested in the United States last Friday, after the actress and singer attended the Latin American Music Awards last week in Miami, Florida. It has been said that the Mexican woman was also arrested, but that she was later released.

Cinthia Velarde, one of the aggrieved people, expressed for the program led by Pati Chapoy, that she sued civilly in December 2019 and the complaint to the FBI was made in 2020.

Asked directly by the journalist, if Larry was shackled at the time of his arrest, the former co-worker of the so-called Queen of Hearts confirmed the fact, but that he paid bail, but I could not leave Miami and found in a house.

“He can’t even get out of Miami. Today the lawyer will not give details of what follows, “he said.