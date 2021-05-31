They arrest him for mistaking drugs for his daughter’s ashes

If by itself losing a child is one of the worst experiences that any human being can experience, what this man from Springfield, Illinois went through is doubly painful and at the same time outrageous.

Recordings made by a body camera of a police officer who apparently had participated in the arrest of a man allegedly carrying drugs have recently come to light.

According to the information provided by TMZ, on April 6, 2020, Dartavius ​​Barnes, an African American American, was arrested and handcuffed, according to your statement, arbitrarily, after being falsely accused of drug possession.

Springfield police officers searched Barnes’s car and inside andThey found a metal container, which they believed contained the synthetic drugs.

In the recording, Dartavius ​​can be seen sitting and handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol car while the agents are analyzing his belongings, in particular what they consider to be a toxic substance.

In the recording, one of the policemen is seen showing the metal container to Barnes, asking him if what is inside it is methamphetamine. The man, clearly in a panic, tries to explain to the officers that in reality, the metal container is an urn containing the ashes of his deceased daughter, asking them in an anguished and broken voice, to please return them.

“At first I thought it was heroin, then I looked for cocaine, but it seems that it is probably ecstasy,” says one of the policemen. Barnes, however, was quick to confirm that the agents were actually very wrong: “No, no, no, bro, that’s my daughter! Please give me my daughter, brother. Put it in my hand, brother. They are disrespectful, brother.

The agent meets with his colleagues to discuss what they do. They decide to do a second test, despite the screams of the detained man. Finally, they decide to return the container with the ashes to the suspect.

Lawsuit against police officers who mistook her daughter’s ashes for drugs

Barnes decided to sue the 4 policemen who participated in his arrest, accusing them of opening the urn of his daughter’s remains without his consent, in addition to spilling part of the ashes.

The man accused the officers of having caused him “severe emotional distress injuries.” The trial will take place in August 2022.

Regarding the death of The daughter of this man, it transpired that she was a minor named Ta’Naja, who lost her life in 2019, the victim of carelessness and lack of food. Both the girl’s mother and her partner were found guilty of murder and sentenced to several decades in prison.

