They arrest five suspects for the theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs – El Sol de México

Los Angeles Police have arrested five suspects for the armed assault on Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of the two bulldogs that he recovered within two days.

Three of the detainees are accused of attempted murder and the other two individuals are suspected of having assisted in the crime committed at the end of February, agents said in a statement on Thursday.

For the moment, the police rule out that the attackers knew in advance that the dogs were the property of the pop star and believe that they stole them because of the “great value of their breed.”

Among those arrested is precisely the woman who handed over the two dogs to a police station after Gaga promised that she would reward the person who returned them safely with $ 500,000.

At first, when the suspect took the animals to the police, her involvement in the robbery was ruled out, but a later investigation revealed that she had a relationship with the father of one of the three arrested in the shooting.

The two bulldogs, named Koji and Gustav, were in perfect condition and uninjured.

In the video released by the US media, it is seen how two people get out of a car, struggle with the walker in the streets of Hollywood and finally shoot him before taking the animals.

Hours after the incident, authorities indicated that the walker’s life was not in danger.

Lady Gaga, who was in Rome at the time shooting the film “Gucci” under the orders of Ridley Scott, offered the thieves half a million dollars to get their dogs back without requiring explanations in return.