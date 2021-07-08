They arrest ‘alleged murderers’ of Jovenal Moise, president of Haiti

The “alleged murderers” from the President of Haiti, Jovenal Moise, they were arrested on Wednesday, announced a hierarch, less than 24 hours after the shooting attack against the president of the impoverished country in your residence.

The alleged killers (of Moise) were intercepted by the National Police in Pelerin shortly after 6 pm, “Deputy Communications Minister Frantz Exantus tweeted, adding that more details will be provided shortly.

Des présumés assassins du Pdt @moisejovenel intercepts by the Police nationale à pélérin peu avant 6h ce soir. Plus details dans les prochaines minutes sur la TNH. – Frantz Exantus (@FrantzExantusHT) July 7, 2021

As we informed you this morning, the Haitian president was shot at inside his house, the place where he lost his life.

The The president’s wife was also injured, even though she was transferred to a nearby hospital she was pronounced dead hours later.

This assassination caused outrage among the international community that immediately demanded justice and the clarification of the crime.

Moise was in the middle of a great controversy, his detractors They accused him of wanting to stay longer in power.

