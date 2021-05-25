They arrest a woman for mistreating her grandmother, who had a broken hip and lived unattended between cigarette butts and urine

A woman has been arrested in Alicante accused of a crime of domestic violence for having her 88-year-old grandmother in “some totally unsanitary conditions, isolated and neglected “, as reported by the National Police on Tuesday.

The old woman, whose hip had been broken for a long time when she was found in the house of the arrested, is admitted to a hospital, in a stable situation and recovering from the injuries suffered due to the lack of attention for a long period of time. What’s more, the victim had cuts on his face and bruises in the eyes of different dates.

The 30-year-old detainee had a previous sentence of more than a year in prison for mistreat her two young children, which are currently protected by the Generalitat.

This woman was located and captured at the end of last April, when a search warrant issued by a court for a case other than that of the grandmother weighed on her, according to sources in the investigation.

According to the agents of the Response Task Force of the Northern Police Station, when they went to the home, it presented an unhealthy strong smell of urine, with cigarette butts and food on the ground and in a state of putrefaction.

Upon observing the situation, they immediately requested medical assistance to attend to her; and, given his delicate physical and mental state, she was admitted to a hospital.

The police investigation of the Unit for Attention to the Family and Women revealed that the octogenarian regularly suffered from visible bruises. When close people asked her granddaughter about them, she always answered that she had fallen.

In addition, they found that, in recent years, the old woman witnessed suicide attempts and repeated episodes of mistreatment between her granddaughter and her partner, who had a restraining order that he did not comply by living in the same address as both.

Likewise, according to the National Police, the granddaughter prevented anyone from visiting her grandmother, since, when they did, they caught her attention for not changing her dirty diapers, due to the terrible conditions in which the house was located, due to the visible wounds that it presented, the ulcers on the hip and side, or the cognitive deterioration that was progressing rapidly.

All his relatives had fear of possible retaliation that the detainee could commit if they denounced her, but they admitted that it was common to hear screams and cries coming from the home and that the hygienic conditions were lamentable given the stench that the house gave off.

Finally, the Police learned that the arrested he spent all his grandmother’s money at will.