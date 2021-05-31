They arrest a woman after the death of her four-year-old daughter

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a woman accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter at her home in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona) and that she later attempted suicide, although emergency teams have been able to revive her.

As reported by the Catalan police in a statement, the Mossos have received towards the 18:30 this afternoon a notice that there was a dead mother and daughter in a home in Sant Joan Despí.

Upon arrival at the scene, the agents have verified that the daughter, a 4-year-old girl, was dead, although the members of the Emergency Medical System (EMS) have been able to revive the mother, that she has been transferred to a hospital in a very serious condition.

As sources close to the case have indicated to Efe, everything points to the woman having killed her daughter, for reasons that are being investigated, and later he allegedly attempted suicide.

The mother has been transferred to a hospital in a very serious condition, where remains detained by the Mossos d’Esquadra, in police custody, according to sources.

The criminal investigation division of the southern metropolitan police region of the Mossos d’Esquadra has opened a investigation to try to clarify the circumstances of this event, in a case in which the judge has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings.