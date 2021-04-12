They arrest a thief in Barcelona who assaulted and beat a woman in the metro and attacked two mossos

The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a thief in Barcelona on Sunday who had assaulted a woman at the Clot metro station in a “very violent” manner and that, later, assaulted two officers.

As reported by the Catalan police in a statement, the man tipped several punches to the victim to steal the purse and he also kicked and punched two officers, who have caused sick leave.

The events occurred on Sunday at six in the morning when the victim entered the subway and a young man followed her. Previously, plainclothes agents deployed in the area detected this person as a suspect and they also accessed the subway.

The thief was assaulting the young woman with fists and, seeing the officers, fled the scene quickly to avoid arrest. During the escape, two agents intercepted his path and he attacked them very violently with punches to the face and kicks.

The thief managed to flee and left the subway, where there were also different plainclothes officers who followed him. The patrols deployed in the place were indicating where the aggressor was fleeing until the Mossos intercepted him on Aragó Street, where they reduced him and detained.

Total, the Mossos arrested eight multi-recidivist thieves (among them, four minors) on Sunday in the framework of Operation Tremall that seeks to fight against this multiple recidivism that, according to the body, “operates in the city.”