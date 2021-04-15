They arrest a suspect of dismembering a woman and throwing the remains in a garbage container

The Ecuadorian Police reported this Thursday of the arrest of a suspect of dismembering a woman, whose remains were found last Sunday in a container garbage in the south of the capital of Ecuador.

The Minister of Government, Gabriel Martínez, identified the suspect in the femicide as Alex Noboa, 34, and specified that the body of the woman, named Alisson, “It was found by a scrap dealer when he was looking for garbage in Solanda, south of the city”.

This morning, @PoliciaEcuador arrested Alex Noboa, suspected of a femicide that horrified Quito. Alisson’s body was found by a scrap dealer when he was looking for garbage in Solanda, in the south of the city.

We will not allow femicides to go free! #CombateAlDelito pic.twitter.com/o3HelQ6QLR – Gabriel Martínez (@martinezjg) April 15, 2021

The Special Operations Group (GOE) and the National Directorate of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Extortion and Kidnappings (DINASED) searched the suspect’s home located in that sector of Quito, where They found a sheet similar to the one used to wrap the victim.

In the house it would also have been located a saw and traces of blood, local media reported.

The victim, whose body was cut into four parts, She was identified by her relatives thanks to a tattoo.

The detainee, who knew the woman, was transferred to the Quitumbe Judicial Complex in southern Quito, where the charges will be filed.

Femicides in Ecuador

On Tuesday they were located in a hotel in the north of Guayaquil the remains of another woman, a doctor identified as Tatiana Calderón, who had been reported missing that same day.

The lifeless remains of your partner were found a day later, apparently after committing suicide, and to be informed that he was wanted in relation to the disappearance of the physician.

“65 out of 100 women register, at some point in their life, some type of gender violence”

On the other hand, this Wednesday The body of Yajaira Janina Alvarado was also found in a sugar plantation in the province of Guayas., a thirteen-year-old minor who has been missing since February 2020, the media said.

The president of the Council of the Judiciary, María del Carmen Maldonado, reported last month that between January and March 23 femicides had been registered in the country and that “65 out of 100 women register, at some point in their life, some type of gender violence” in Ecuador.

In the last report, the Latin American Association for Alternative Development (Aldea) detailed that Ecuador closed 2020 with 118 cases, which means the death of a woman due to her gender condition every 72 hours, with a trend that has been trailing since 2019, when the figure was 71.