They arrest a subject who ran over and killed a cyclist in Cuajimalpa; injured 2 more

MEXICO CITY.- The Investigative Police arrested 25-year-old Omar David ‘P’ for running over a group of cyclists on the road Mexico-Toluca on the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office.

The events were recorded on February 21 when, according to witnesses, the defendant who was driving a truck ran over three people who were riding their bicycles; one died and two more were injured.

After the accident, the person responsible fled the scene and the truck was found about 500 meters from a toll station located near the area where the events were recorded.

According to the authorities and after the investigations carried out, it was established that the family members of the driver, apparently, reported the truck as stolen, to evade criminal responsibility.

However, based on the investigations, it was possible to establish that Omar David was the one who was driving the truck on the day of the events, for which a control judge was asked for the arrest warrant against him, which was completed in the Río Blanco neighborhood. , Mayor Gustavo A. Madero.

Omar David was transferred to the East Men’s Preventive Prison and his legal situation will be defined in the next few hours.

