A subject who insulted and hit a nurse in the vicinity of Regional General Hospital 110 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), in the Oblatos neighborhood, east of Guadalajara, was detained by elements of the Tapatian Security Police Station.

During a routine patrol as part of the strengthening of surveillance in Health Centers and hospitals, municipal police officers received a report that alerted to an attack on a woman at the confluence of Circunvalación Avenue and Hacienda Zenzontla Street.

At the reported point, they found a 30-year-old woman, who related that at the end of her shift as a nurse, She left the hospital and a man, without reason, started insulting her and even hit her with the elbow.

The subject who identified himself as José N., 49 years old, was placed at the disposal of an agent of the Public Ministry when he was identified as the alleged aggressor of the health sector worker, who did not require medical service attention.

The Jalisco prosecutor’s office reported Wednesday that 11 investigations were being carried out due to complaints from medical personnel who had received attacksEven administrative personnel who carry out their work in hospitals have been attacked.

According to the state authority, two complaints have been filed in person and nine people have been contacted remotely to integrate the investigation folders into a special unit set up during the health emergency to deal with attacks on health sector workers. (Ntx)