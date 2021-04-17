They arrest a man with an AK-47 in the Times Square subway station in NY

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The New York police arrested an 18-year-old man carrying an AK-47 (Kalashnikov) assault rifle on Friday in a subway station in the central Times Square, several local media reported.

Saadiq Teague, 18-year-old was seen by officers around 12:30 pm inside the Times Square ACE subway station, outside the turnstiles.

According to the police, who assured that the weapon was unloaded, the young man, originally from the state of Ohio, was sitting on the ground, recharging his mobile phone and next to the Kalashnikov that was perceived with the naked eye.

The agents found ammunition in another bag that was in the possession of the young man, who has been arrested on charges of possession of weapons.

According to the ABC7 channel, the detainee assured the police that he believed that carrying weapons in the city was legal, since the Kalashnikov is registered and unloaded.

A senior police official says they do not believe it is a foiled terrorist plot, but they are still investigating.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the relationship between the suspect and Andrew Teague, 43, who was killed in a shooting with police in Columbus, Ohio, last month.

Andrew Teague was involved in an extensive police manhunt after officers attempted to arrest him on a warrant on felony assault charges.

Call for more gun control to restrict violence

Although gun ownership is legal and widespread in the United States, there are states like New York, which have laws that restrict their acquisition, possession and transportation.

The NGO Amnesty International today insisted on the need to reform with “common sense” the legislation in the United States to restrict the use of weapons, after the massacre that occurred on Thursday night in Indianapolis (Indiana, United States), in which at least eight people died.

“The need for gun safety could not be clearer. Most Americans agree that we must pass a reform on weapons with common sense, but for almost 27 years, Congress has not taken action, “said the NGO in a statement in which it called for a law that” gives priority to human lives ”.

At least eight people were killed Thursday night in a shooting at a FedEx postal service warehouse in Indianapolis. (Indiana, United States), as reported by the authorities.