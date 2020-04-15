The 30-year-old man has been accused, among other charges, of making terrorist threats and criminal possession of a weapon

The police of New York Arrested a person who threatened to blow up the statue in honor of Lewis Carroll’s novel Alice in Wonderland located in Central Park, various local media reported.

Agents found three “tube bombs” and rifle ammunition at the home of the arrested man, identified as Kevin Fallon.

According to The New York Post, Fallon, 30, sent a message on April 9 to his family and friends, telling them of his intention to blow up the visited statue, which recreates a scene from the book in which Alicia and several characters drink tea.

Last Saturday the 11th, he sent several people, including a former girlfriend, photos of a “tube bomb” and of ammunition again with the message: “Look on both sides of the street before crossing. This is going to hurt. None he’s safe. I’m lethal. “

The police searched her apartment, located in the Manhattan neighborhood, at the request of her mother, according to the media, and later was stopped in a hotel in the city center.

After reviewing the explosives, security experts determined that the pumps were not functional.

Fallon, who has been transferred to Rikers prison, has been charged, among other charges, with making terrorist threats and criminal possession of a weapon.

The judge has set a bond of $ 50,000 for his release and has set the next hearing on July 13.