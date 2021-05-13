They arrest a man for having more than 150 kilos of marijuana at home prepared for distribution

The Mossos d’Esquadra they arrested last Tuesday a man who was over 150 kilos of marijuana in your home ready for distribution. The arrested man is 37 years old, is of Spanish nationality and is accused of a crime against public health in the area of ​​drug trafficking.

The Mossos had knowledge that a man, who lived in Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona), distributed marijuana wholesale. On May 11, they carried out a device to arrest the man. When he left home with a van, the agents identified themselves as policemen and stopped him. During the search, they found two large bags containing some nine kilos of marijuana and 1,300 euros.

The alleged trafficker gave various versions on the provenance of the drug. He said he had permits to complete it, but did not provide any documentation, which is why he was detained.

The detainee confessed that he had more marijuana in his house and, already in police stations and before his lawyer, authorized to make a entrance to your home. The researchers found some 150 kilos of marijuana vacuum packed in special bags ready for distribution.

The defendant will spend this Friday at the disposal of the investigating court on duty in Granollers.

The investigation remains open to determine the plantation location and the possible distribution network.