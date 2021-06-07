They arrest a gang of 23 for intimidating voters in Querétaro

QUERETARO

A group of 23 individuals who allegedly intimidated voters so that they would not come to vote, was secured by elements of the Querétaro Public Security.

According to information from the State Police (PoEs), during the day this Sunday in which governor was elected, authorities of 18 municipalities, as well as local and federal legislators, an anonymous complaint alerted the security corporations about the presence of the subjects in the municipality of Corregidora.

The subjects were secured in the vicinity of the La Negreta neighborhood, where together with elements of the Corregidora Public Security they stopped 9 vehicles, which were reported for intimidating voters

After the inspection, nominal lists and a firearm were detected, for which they were made available to the corresponding authority.

