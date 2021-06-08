They arrest a fan who attacked Gio Reyna in Mexico vs the United States

After the unfortunate events that occurred in the final of the Concacaf League of Nations, between the Mexican National Team and the United States National Team, where the fans repeatedly threw different objects onto the field of play, the authorities apprehended an involved.

Through an official statement, the Empower Field Stadium stated that, after reviewing the recordings, they managed to arrest the fan who ended up assaulting Giovanny Reyna, a United States player.

Also read: Ignacio Ambriz would be “tied” with the Costa Rican National Team

After the third goal for the Stars and Stripes team, the players went to the corner flag to celebrate and it was there that Gio Reyna ended up hit in the face, causing him to have to be treated.

This was not the only occasion in which the fans threw glasses and different objects onto the field of play, because almost at the end of extra time, after a foul by Andrés Guardado, the glasses flew again and even Henry Martín ended up being hit by one.

As if this were not enough, the match was stopped on a couple of occasions because the famous “forbidden cry” was present in the United States goalkeeper’s clearances.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: