They arrest a false surgeon; operated on Belinda and Marjorie Souza – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The Citizen Secretariat and the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, thanks to their elements, have arrested Juan José “N”, recognized as a “false surgeon”, who allegedly subjected 25 victims to unsuccessful cosmetic treatment.

The reports have informed that the implicated person was arrested during an operation carried out inside a home located on Pachuca Street, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.

When fighting, elements of the SSC-CDMX arrived to arrest the 42-year-old man, originally from Venezuela and who, in Mexico City, presented himself as an Aesthetic Doctor graduated from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara.

Famous people I work with

The entertainment world was shocked with the news in an important way, as names of the alleged victims of the “false surgeon” quickly began to circulate, who is currently imprisoned in CDMX.

The entertainment program “Chisme no like” revealed that the famous character had been defended on different occasions by celebrities from the small screen such as Alfredo Adame and Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who allegedly endorsed his work.

In a video shared on social networks, the hosts of the show business confessed that Juan José “N” had operated on several famous women, including Belinda and Marjorie de Souza.

So far none of the famous women have spoken out about the arrest of the controversial character, who at the time of his arrest was accompanied by another man.

