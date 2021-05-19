They arrest a drug addict assailant who had bank agencies in New York in suspense

Craig Gernett, an alleged serial bank robber with a long criminal record, was arrested again after being searched by the NYPD for several weeks as a suspect in a series of recent robberies in NYC while on parole.

Gernett (42) was released in august after serving more than 10 years in prison for robbing four banks and 11 stores since 2006, according to court records. He now faces new charges related to several new robberies across the five boroughs, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

Gernett’s last alleged robbery occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday last, when police say he walked into a TD Bank on Broadway in Washington Heights and demanded cash, taking $ 759.

Supposedly the day before he made other robberies, starting with another branch of TD Bank on Lexington Avenue, Midtown, shortly before 9 am on Friday, from where he took $ 568.

Hours later, around 3:30 p.m., he left with $ 1,000 from a Chase bank on 125th Street. And he allegedly attempted to rob a third bank at 1:55 pm on West 117th Street in Harlem and handed a note to the teller, but eventually fled without cash.

He is also a suspect in two bank robberies in Queens earlier this month: $ 1,115 in a Citibank at Court Square on May 6 and $ 760 from a Chase Bank in Queens Plaza South on Tuesday the 11th. Despite that criminal chain, he managed to stay free, until he was arrested over the weekend.

Brooklyn federal court records show Gernett was sentenced to more than nine years in prison in June 2006 after pleading guilty to 15 counts of robbery. He was in a federal dungeon in Kentucky until 2012, when He was transferred to a Brooklyn rehab center to finish his sentence.

But he was absent without permission on July 24, 2014 and stole a McDonald’s four days later. He was arrested again and, in 2015, he was punished with additional time, until his release last year. Before his 2006 sentencing, Gernett’s attorney said he suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder and drug addiction.