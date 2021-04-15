They arrest a Brazilian boxer accused of beating her husband to death

Former Brazilian professional boxer Viviane Obenauf has been arrested as her husband’s alleged murderer after authorities found the body in her apartment in the Swiss town of Interlaken, as published by Daily Star. The 34-year-old had retired from the ring in 2019 and in January 2020 announced her wedding to Thomas, 24 years her senior and a man known in the Swiss beer industry and a restaurant manager. in the city.

The cause of death according to the police was a blow “with a blunt object”, although he also had “massive injuries from violent assault.“The event occurred in mid-October and the police have been investigating Obenauf as the main suspect, although it was not until the search of the gym she owned in Interlaken and after an inspection of her apartment that she has been arrested.

The British tabloid mentioned above also cites several people who knew the boxer and who say that on a large number of occasions she lost her roles away from the ring. In fact, she was already arrested in 2016 for punching a man in the face, although in that case her victim had tried to touch her while celebrating her birthday in a London venue.

On the other hand, an ex-boyfriend of the athlete raised his voice, assuring that “she always had two faces” and that living with her character was “like flipping a switch.” In addition, he reiterated that Obenauf “had punched him directly in the face three or four times” out of jealousy.

Viviane Obenauf was born in Rio de Janeiro and at just 18 years old she knew she wanted to focus on boxing after having enjoyed other sports until then. He had a career with fourteen wins, six losses and three world title bouts. Last year he announced his retirement and began running a gym in Switzerland, although his whole life could fall apart if the tests confirm the great hypothesis that the police are holding at the moment.