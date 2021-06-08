They arrest 17 for the escape of ‘El Piruli’, murderer of UPAEP and BUAP students

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa Huerta reported that 17 people were arrested for the escape of Felipe “N”, alias “El Pirulí”, accused of the homicide of UPAEP and BUAP students in Huejotzingo.

There are 17 detainees, we are very awaiting investigation; that the security protocols be reviewed and changed, “he said through his Twitter account. Regarding the case of a PPL who escaped yesterday from the San Miguel prison, there are already 17 detainees, we are very awaiting investigation; that security protocols are reviewed and changed. Those responsible must be punished because we do not overlap anyone. pic.twitter.com/loswEGSr1G – Miguel Barbosa (@MBarbosaMX) June 7, 2021

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ‘Women are the worst mess in the world, but not roe’: says BUAP teacher

According to data from the Puebla State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the brother of the inmate, who goes by the name of José “N”, visited him and “provided clothing and provided help to escape” from the San Miguel prison.

The FGE of Puebla announced that the accomplice was arrested, “as well as employees of said prison.”

It was stated in a statement that “the investigation is underway to determine responsibilities and recapture Felipe ‘N’, alias ‘El Pirulí'”.

Around 3:00 pm on June 6, the alarms went off at the Cereso de San Miguel… Felipe “N” had escaped.

asc