Pepe Reina, keeper of the Aston Villa, gave an interview to El Partidazo de Cope to analyze the situation experienced by the coronavirus. The goal acknowledged that he has had to pass the virus this week And he also talked about the people who live in 70 square meters. He also referred again to Clara Ponsatí’s controversial tweet.

Coronavirus

«This last week it was my turn to pass the bug. It has been a different week, of taking precautions not to infect the people who live with me. Here tests are not done unless you are very bad. Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I’ve had have been of it, without official confirmation of it but everything pointed to it.

Privileged

«We are very privileged people. We have a big house with a garden. I think of the people who live in a 70m2 apartment with two children and for me they are people who are throwing a lot of balls at him »

Quarantine at home

«We have a garden at home, we have a big house. It is much more bearable. It is a closed street with only four or five more neighbors … we have some freedom of movement. We can do physical activity without problem ».

Spain pending

«I follow the news of Spain and Italy, even more than that of England. There are people nearby having a hard time. With concern, like everyone else ».

Sense of responsibility

«Everything happens for being good citizens and respecting the rules. The stricter we are, the sooner everything will happen. Everything happens by staying at home, making this confinement very severe and this has to happen. From any critical situation we come out much more united and strengthened ».

Competition lap

“Football takes a back seat. I don’t really care that much. Everyone’s well-being is above anything else. I don’t know if we will play again this season. You have to be cautious when talking about dates or deadlines. I understand that there are economic interests and a lot at stake, but as in any other sector.

Playing without hobby

“There is no point in playing without an audience. People have to enjoy it. We feel more fulfilled with people. Beyond that, whatever is healthier and safer will be done. ”

Ponsatí’s tweet

“They are vomiting and despicable words and gestures. You have to try to twitch as little as possible. ”