The Michigan governor, one of the states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, extended her state’s emergency order until May 28 despite opposition by politicians and residents.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, came out this Friday in defense of the protesters who broke into the Michigan Capitol the day before to protest against the confinement by the coronavirus and invited the governor of this state, the Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, to talk to these “very good” people.

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

“The Governor of Michigan should give in a little and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want to get their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, come to terms,” ​​Trump wrote. on his Twitter account.

Protesters, some with paraphernalia from the Trump election campaign, carrying flags and several with long guns, stormed into the interior of the Michigan Capitol in the state capital Lansing on Thursday, while discussing extending the emergency declaration. declared by Whitmer against the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had asked the state Congress to extend the emergency for another 28 days, which expired at midnight on Thursday.

However, Republican-led lawmakers endorsed a series of bills to replace Whitmer’s orders, who has sounded like one of the potential vice presidential contenders for the Democratic nomination.

House Speaker Republican Lee Chatfield called the official’s approach “rampant and undemocratic” and argued that “people deserve a better solution.”

The president signed an executive order shortly thereafter that allowed her to extend emergency and disaster declarations based on “independent sources of legal authority,” alluding to the Governor’s Emergency Powers Act of 1945, local media reported.

On April 15, Lansing was the scene of a mobilization called by a conservative group and attended by residents of the state aboard hundreds of vehicles claiming their right to “freedom” while touring the surroundings of the Capitol.

Until this Friday in So far, the state has more than 42,000 coronavirus cases and exceeds 3,800 deaths, at a time when the United States has already surpassed the million infected by the disease and the 64,000 deaths.

