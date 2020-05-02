Cougars and Monarchs They offered what is probably the best meeting of this e-Liga MX. Those from Michoacán came from behind to beat the capital with an impressive 4-3 on day 7 of Clausura 2020. Juan Pablo Vigón he commanded the university students; meanwhile, the archer Luis Malagón he did it for the visit.

Pumas arrived at the Olympic after spinning his third consecutive loss, so they are eager for a new victory in this e-Liga MX. For their part, the people of Michoacán come from succeeding at home after beating the Xolos of Tijuana in front of your audience.

The marker opened for the locals just at 7 ′. The person in charge was Carlos Gonzalez, who only had to push the ball after an impressive overflow from the left side. The Guaraní himself placed the 2-0 just three minutes later after a great center by the band.

🕞07 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Carlos González defines after a good diagonal from Malcorra. # TeamVigón 1-0 # TeamMalagón # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/JVYXE9qplL – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 2, 2020

César Huerta closed the distance at 43 ′ after a powerful shot with the right boot. Already in the second half the michoacanos tied the slate after a great individual move. However, Andrés Iniestra again led to university students just seconds later.

When it seemed that things would be like this, the ‘Magician‘ Valdivia with an incredible free kick goal to match the engagement again. It was like this when, in the last minutes of this e-Liga MX meeting, the visit regained the advantage with a screaming goal.

🕞65 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Aldo Rocha ties the game. The captain of Morelia is present on the scoreboard. # TeamVigón 2-2 # TeamMalagón # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/dRekII4PuH – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 2, 2020

