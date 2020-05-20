David Aganzo has appeared this afternoon at a telematic press conference where he has started addressing everything that happened last week about the alleged crime and crime of the current president. Aganzo has again insisted that no “Thinks of resigning & rdquor; in addition to reiterating that “I have been notified of criminal acts that are false. I am neither accused nor condemned by anyone. There is no proof. It seems to obey one take off yourself and put on another & rdquor ;.

In this regard, he believes that all this responds that someone “is trying to make a lot of noise, saying things that are not true. Footballers know the truth and why they are doing these maneuvers & rdquor ;. In this regard, he insisted that “I am surprised that they do it in this crazy way, footballers are not stupid. The union is in one of the best moments no matter how hard they try to make noise & rdquor ;.

Aganzo says that many of the footballers were unaware of the letter he spoke about last week and that “the day I have proof I will prove it. Since I arrived I have wanted a free union because depending on the League and RFEF would be a failure.

The president of AFE, in line with having possible rivals in the presidency such as the name of Fernando Morientes, says that it is “respectable to stand as a candidate. In 2021 there will be democratic and legal elections. Any partner can do it but in a healthy, democratic and legal way & rdquor ;.

David Aganzo, president of AFE

Regarding the concentrations, he has made it clear that “they do not want them because they are unconstitutional. They are outrageous because they affect many rights of soccer players. He has also announced that he is planning a meeting with the League this week where this merger issue will be discussed.

She also said that they are fighting for women’s football to be professional and that they will be 3 millions Aid to the soccer players who are going through a complicated situation derived from the Covid 19.

On non-professional football, he announced that they were going to ask “the same requirements as for First and Second football& rdquor ;, has in fact announced that it has sent a letter to the RFEF to meet and establish a health roadmap between the two.

On women’s football and the cancellation of the league, “I am very courageous that the league is canceled, we are going to fight for the league to be professional”.

On not being, not being in the Pact of Viana, the CSD told him “it was to iron out the differences between rfef and the League”

